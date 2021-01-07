PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.97

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.97 and last traded at $150.33, with a volume of 3384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

