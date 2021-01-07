PPG Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the average volume of 1,104 call options.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $150.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

