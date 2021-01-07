PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Down 5.4%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 703,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 380,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get PRA Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.