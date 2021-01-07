PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.18

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAH. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.