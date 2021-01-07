PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

TSE PSK traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.79. 317,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,598. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

