Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Up 6.6%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 1,197,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 648,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $21,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

