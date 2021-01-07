Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,172. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 363,682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 190,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 181,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 745.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 321,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

