Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

PVG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 8,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,172. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

