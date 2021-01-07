PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.29. 105,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,012. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,945 shares of company stock worth $4,922,988. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

