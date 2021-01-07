Primecoin Price Tops $0.0720 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $11,085.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,655,554 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.