Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $137.10 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. BidaskClub cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

