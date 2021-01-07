Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.45. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 20,710 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of £7.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s previous dividend of $0.15. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1,294.64%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

