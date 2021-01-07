Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of PSC opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.