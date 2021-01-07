Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.44. 5,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 45,339 shares during the last quarter.

