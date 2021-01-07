Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 7.6%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 4,335,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,944,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

