Profile Utility Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $179,837.61 and $35.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.32 or 0.99886111 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.