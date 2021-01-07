Profound Medical’s (PROF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.25. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,389. The firm has a market cap of $480.25 million and a P/E ratio of -19.12. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 345.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $12,260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Profound Medical by 231.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

