Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

