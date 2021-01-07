Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0071 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BitForex, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $286,387.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.43 or 0.02734361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,977,881 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,285,343 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC, BitForex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

