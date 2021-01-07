ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)’s share price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 4,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 8.73% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

