ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 248 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

