ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.45. Approximately 92,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

