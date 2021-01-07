ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)’s share price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.69. 24,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 86,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter worth about $205,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter worth about $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.