ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Trading 1.6% Higher

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.51. 62 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.