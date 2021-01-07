ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Trading Up 8.8%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)’s share price were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.07 and last traded at $82.10. Approximately 25,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 23,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

