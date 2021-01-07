ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 62,487,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 93,795,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.