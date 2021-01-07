ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 8,577,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 13,779,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 are going to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

