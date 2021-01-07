ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 8,577,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 13,779,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 are going to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.