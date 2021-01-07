ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Trading Down 1.4%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.29. 45,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 36,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

