ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 5,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

