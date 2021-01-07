ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $14.73. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 14,353,002 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,617,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 213.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $456,000.

