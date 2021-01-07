Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

