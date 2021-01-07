Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. BidaskClub upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

