Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $77.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,412. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

