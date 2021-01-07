Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 7.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.16. 417,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 616,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $809.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

