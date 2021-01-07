ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 42,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

