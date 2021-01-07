Proton Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Proton has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $149,975.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,932,121 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.