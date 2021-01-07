ProximaX Market Capitalization Tops $6.28 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $150,835.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

