Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

