Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,198.42

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,198.42 and traded as high as $1,458.00. Prudential plc (PRU.L) shares last traded at $1,449.50, with a volume of 5,448,036 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

The company has a market cap of £37.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,297 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

