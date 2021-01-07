Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.52. Psychemedics shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 77,513 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Psychemedics worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

