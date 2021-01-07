PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.14

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.14 and last traded at $122.14, with a volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

