PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 316 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $19,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,907,385.48.

PTCT traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 496,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

