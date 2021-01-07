PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 288 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $17,962.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,870.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 496,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.