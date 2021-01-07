PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $48,149.64 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 496,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

