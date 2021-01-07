PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.81

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 19653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 777,139 shares of company stock valued at $47,095,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $858,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

