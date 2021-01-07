PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 51.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PTON has a market cap of $175,274.26 and $404.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00448193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.