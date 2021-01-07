PumaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $6.17 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $102,487.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

