Pure (PUREX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00261556 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039244 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.70 or 0.01463743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.