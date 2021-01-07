Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.18

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 22590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 48.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

