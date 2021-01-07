PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $45,517.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,157.82 or 0.99653542 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00055196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

